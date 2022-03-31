Investors have a limited window left to buy TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) is priced at $0.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.413 and reached a high price of $0.4178, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.41. The stock touched a low price of $0.391.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, TherapeuticsMD Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results. – Reached definitive agreement to fully divest vitaCare business unit enabling greater focus on achieving leadership position in women’s healthcare — Amended credit terms with Sixth Street in support of a new capitalization plan — Conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET today -. You can read further details here

TherapeuticsMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6100 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) full year performance was -70.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares are logging -73.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $1.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2511884 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) recorded performance in the market was 10.32%, having the revenues showcasing 6.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 173.90M, as it employees total of 416 workers.

Specialists analysis on TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TherapeuticsMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3890, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted a movement of -48.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,139,338 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.98%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.44%, alongside a downfall of -70.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 73.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.49% during last recorded quarter.