Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), which is $30.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.72 after opening rate of $19.79 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.33 before closing at $22.51.Recently in News on February 15, 2022, Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Securing Supply of Durians for Sales. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today its subsidiary, World Integrated Supply Ecosystem Sdn. Bhd. (“WISE”) has secured a minimum of 3 containers of durian product for sale in April pursuant to a supply agreement with CSL Durian Holding Sdn. Bhd. WISE is expected to take delivery and sell these durians in April to the Asia and China markets. Additional supply of containers of durian will depend on WISE’s sales orders. WISE is a Malaysia company engaged in the business of the provision of Halal certification to qualified businesses / operations, the establishment of Halal products supply chain, and sale of Halal products. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.52 on 03/31/22, with the lowest value was $4.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was 301.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging 27.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 813.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $23.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1830891 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was 403.58%, having the revenues showcasing 399.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 210.01M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Analysts verdict on Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Integrated Media Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.15, with a change in the price was noted +21.90. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of +429.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 943,032 in trading volumes.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Integrated Media Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 403.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 378.94%, alongside a boost of 301.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 96.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 305.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 399.11% during last recorded quarter.