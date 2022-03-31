Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is priced at $7.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.31 and reached a high price of $7.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.22. The stock touched a low price of $7.165.Recently in News on March 16, 2022, UATP INVITES TRAVEL INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES TO AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION 2022. UATP invites global airlines and industry executives to attend Airline Distribution 2022. The event is back in-person, 10-12 May in Lisbon. You can read further details here

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.75 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $4.78 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) full year performance was -5.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares are logging -37.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.78 and $11.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 809287 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) recorded performance in the market was 19.34%, having the revenues showcasing 24.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.07B, as it employees total of 13969 workers.

Analysts verdict on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.29, with a change in the price was noted +0.57. In a similar fashion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted a movement of +8.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,257,094 in trading volumes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.84%, alongside a downfall of -5.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.48% during last recorded quarter.