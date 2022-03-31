Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

At the end of the latest market close, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) was valued at $14.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.10 while reaching the peak value of $15.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.71. The stock current value is $14.89.Recently in News on February 8, 2022, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) (“Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operational results. You can read further details here

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.12 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $9.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) full year performance was 31.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares are logging -16.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.50 and $17.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 890987 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) recorded performance in the market was 52.68%, having the revenues showcasing 49.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.58B, as it employees total of 3601 workers.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.73, with a change in the price was noted +3.04. In a similar fashion, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. posted a movement of +25.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,766,376 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LBRT is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.52%, alongside a boost of 31.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.45% during last recorded quarter.