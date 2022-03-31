Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) was valued at $1.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.43 while reaching the peak value of $1.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.31. The stock current value is $1.33.Recently in News on February 15, 2022, Ebang International Holdings Inc. to Launch its Australian Cryptocurrency Exchange – Ebonex Exchange on February 15, 2022. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global blockchain technology company, today announced the official launch of Ebonex Exchange, the Company’s cryptocurrency exchange in Australia, on February 15, 2022. Eligible participants in certain geographical regions will be able to register and trade by visiting the official website on www.ebonex.com.au or by downloading our app from the Apple Store or Google Play store at Ebonex. You can read further details here

Ebang International Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8800 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) full year performance was -83.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -84.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $8.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 800785 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was 29.13%, having the revenues showcasing 39.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 185.15M, as it employees total of 205 workers.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3012, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -38.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,897,009 in trading volumes.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.55%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ebang International Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.49%, alongside a downfall of -83.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.99% during last recorded quarter.