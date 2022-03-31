DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), which is $5.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.85 after opening rate of $5.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.60 before closing at $5.54.Recently in News on March 25, 2022, DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2021 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. HAMILTON, BERMUDA, March 25, 2022 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The report and the audited financial statements are available on DHT’s website www.dhtankers.com and the below link. You can read further details here

DHT Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.50 on 03/01/22, with the lowest value was $4.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) full year performance was -3.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DHT Holdings Inc. shares are logging -20.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.55 and $7.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1920628 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) recorded performance in the market was 10.21%, having the revenues showcasing 11.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 909.94M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Specialists analysis on DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.53, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, DHT Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -9.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,115,298 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DHT is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Trends and Technical analysis: DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Raw Stochastic average of DHT Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.21%, alongside a downfall of -3.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.94% during last recorded quarter.