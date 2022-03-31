CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) was valued at $3.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.60 while reaching the peak value of $4.2499 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.55. The stock current value is $4.10.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter And Year End 2021 Results. CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) today announced revenues of $6.2 million and an operating profit of $312 thousand for the quarter ended December 25, 2021. This compares with revenues of $4.2 million and an operating loss of $291 thousand for the quarter ended December 26, 2020. For the year ended December 25, 2021 revenues were $22.4 million with an operating profit of $513 thousand. This compares to revenue of $20.9 million and operating profit of $914 thousand for the year ended December 26, 2020. You can read further details here

CPS Technologies Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.40 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $2.47 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) full year performance was -68.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CPS Technologies Corporation shares are logging -71.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.47 and $14.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 716340 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) recorded performance in the market was 8.18%, having the revenues showcasing 9.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.36M, as it employees total of 90 workers.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CPS Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.68, with a change in the price was noted -1.37. In a similar fashion, CPS Technologies Corporation posted a movement of -25.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 283,344 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPSH is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CPS Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.38%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CPS Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.34%, alongside a downfall of -68.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.04% during last recorded quarter.