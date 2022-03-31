BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI): Investing has never been easier

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is priced at $8.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.32 and reached a high price of $8.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.00. The stock touched a low price of $7.31.Recently in News on March 29, 2022, BigBear.ai to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on March 30. BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 30, 2022, in celebration of its public listing on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “BBAI” on December 8, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares are logging -21.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.45 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 679606 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) recorded performance in the market was 46.11%, having the revenues showcasing 36.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.09B, as it employees total of 633 workers.

The Analysts eye on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.13, with a change in the price was noted -1.71. In a similar fashion, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -17.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 409,756 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Raw Stochastic average of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.55%.

Considering, the past performance of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.11%. The shares increased approximately by 31.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.02% during last recorded quarter.