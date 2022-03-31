Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS). It is currently valued at $33.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $36.51, after setting-off with the price of $36.51. Company’s stock value dipped to $33.355 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $37.00.Recently in News on March 24, 2022, Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted eleven new employees options to purchase a total of 30,950 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $32.98, which was the closing price on March 23, 2022, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 15,475 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. You can read further details here

Arcus Biosciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.05 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $28.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) full year performance was 18.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -31.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.36 and $49.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1397782 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) recorded performance in the market was -17.47%, having the revenues showcasing -20.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.29B, as it employees total of 366 workers.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.84, with a change in the price was noted -1.99. In a similar fashion, Arcus Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -5.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 715,656 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCUS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Arcus Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.79%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Arcus Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.22%, alongside a boost of 18.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.82% during last recorded quarter.