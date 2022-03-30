Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 38.95K

At the end of the latest market close, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) was valued at $3.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.1984 while reaching the peak value of $3.405 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.1984. The stock current value is $3.66.Recently in News on March 30, 2022, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Launches New Urinary Tract Infection Product Through Distributors in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, and dermatological conditions, today announced that it has launched Microdox®, an urinary tract infection catheter and bladder rinse in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. You can read further details here

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.85 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) full year performance was -50.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -72.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.55 and $13.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4516586 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) recorded performance in the market was -26.32%, having the revenues showcasing -27.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.38M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.18, with a change in the price was noted -2.22. In a similar fashion, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -37.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 162,009 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNOA is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.93%, alongside a downfall of -50.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.43% during last recorded quarter.