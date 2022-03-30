Reason’s why FREYR Battery (FREY) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $17.40

FREYR Battery (FREY) is priced at $11.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.71 and reached a high price of $11.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.16. The stock touched a low price of $10.7004.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, FREYR Battery Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results. FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021. You can read further details here

FREYR Battery had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

FREYR Battery (FREY) full year performance was 11.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FREYR Battery shares are logging -18.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.65 and $14.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1047217 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FREYR Battery (FREY) recorded performance in the market was -0.18%, having the revenues showcasing -0.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.34B, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Analysts verdict on FREYR Battery (FREY)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the FREYR Battery a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.22, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, FREYR Battery posted a movement of -1.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,268,632 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FREY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

FREYR Battery (FREY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of FREYR Battery in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of FREYR Battery, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.18%, alongside a boost of 11.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.71% during last recorded quarter.