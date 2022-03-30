Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), which is $20.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.28 after opening rate of $20.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.10 before closing at $20.20.Recently in News on March 29, 2022, Vonage Receives 5-Star Rating in 2022 CRN® Partner Program Guide for Third Consecutive Year. Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has achieved the prestigious 5-Star Rating by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. You can read further details here

Vonage Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.92 on 02/01/22, with the lowest value was $19.71 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/22.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) full year performance was 72.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vonage Holdings Corp. shares are logging -3.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.42 and $20.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8389678 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) recorded performance in the market was -2.79%, having the revenues showcasing -2.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.14B, as it employees total of 2082 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.13, with a change in the price was noted +4.25. In a similar fashion, Vonage Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +26.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,745,057 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VG is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

Technical rundown of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Raw Stochastic average of Vonage Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Vonage Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.87%, alongside a boost of 72.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.79% during last recorded quarter.