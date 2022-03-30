Perhaps this is the right time to buy: OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OceanPal Inc. (OP), which is $0.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.79 after opening rate of $0.7837 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.75 before closing at $0.78.Recently in News on March 22, 2022, OceanPal Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Period From Commencement of Operations (November 30, 2021) to December 31, 2021 and for Period From Inception Date (April 15, 2021) to December 31, 2021; Declares Cash Dividend of 5 Cents per Common Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2021. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP),, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today reported net income of $134 thousand and net income attributed to common stockholders of $65 thousand for the period from inception date April 15, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Time charter revenues for the same period were $1.3 million. The condensed financial data of the Company for the period from April 15, 2021 (inception) to December 31, 2021 reflect the operation of the vessels starting from November 30, 2021. Operations prior to the November 30, 2021 consisted principally of organizational expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OceanPal Inc. shares are logging -93.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $12.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1205459 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OceanPal Inc. (OP) recorded performance in the market was -61.78%, having the revenues showcasing -61.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.84M.

The Analysts eye on OceanPal Inc. (OP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OceanPal Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.57%.

Considering, the past performance of OceanPal Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.78%. The shares -1.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.97% during last recorded quarter.