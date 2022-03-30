Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) was valued at $21.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.41 while reaching the peak value of $21.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.29. The stock current value is $21.50.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, Pandemic fallout: Canadian workers losing 41 working days per year to absences and presenteeism: Manulife Wellness Report. C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945. You can read further details here

Manulife Financial Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.19 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $19.14 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) full year performance was -0.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Manulife Financial Corporation shares are logging -3.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.66 and $22.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1069616 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) recorded performance in the market was 12.27%, having the revenues showcasing 12.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.96B, as it employees total of 38000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.91, with a change in the price was noted +2.26. In a similar fashion, Manulife Financial Corporation posted a movement of +11.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,968,255 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MFC is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical rundown of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Raw Stochastic average of Manulife Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.82%.

Considering, the past performance of Manulife Financial Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.86%, alongside a downfall of -0.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.62% during last recorded quarter.