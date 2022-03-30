Here is what you need to look for: Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) is priced at $1.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.57 and reached a high price of $1.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.63. The stock touched a low price of $1.57.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, Q&K Announces ADS Ratio Change. Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it will change the ratio of the American depositary shares (“ADSs”) representing its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing one hundred and fifty (150) Class A ordinary shares. You can read further details here

Q&K International Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.0890 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) full year performance was -86.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Q&K International Group Limited shares are logging -87.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $14.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 605722 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Q&K International Group Limited (QK) recorded performance in the market was -34.40%, having the revenues showcasing -24.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.00M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Analysts verdict on Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Q&K International Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3152, with a change in the price was noted -1.73. In a similar fashion, Q&K International Group Limited posted a movement of -48.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 120,440 in trading volumes.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Q&K International Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Q&K International Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.60%, alongside a downfall of -86.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.17% during last recorded quarter.