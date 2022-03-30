Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Braze Inc. (BRZE)

Braze Inc. (BRZE) is priced at $47.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $42.34 and reached a high price of $47.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $41.99. The stock touched a low price of $41.55.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, Braze for Commerce Empowers Retailers to Create Dynamic Engagements Powered by First-Party Data. New product Braze Catalogs help marketers build more personalized campaigns. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Braze Inc. shares are logging -52.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.76 and $98.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 877720 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Braze Inc. (BRZE) recorded performance in the market was -39.09%, having the revenues showcasing -35.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.63B, as it employees total of 870 workers.

Analysts verdict on Braze Inc. (BRZE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Braze Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Braze Inc. (BRZE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Braze Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Braze Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.09%. The shares increased approximately by 8.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.37% during last recorded quarter.