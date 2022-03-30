Buying a Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is priced at $1.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.18 and reached a high price of $1.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.19. The stock touched a low price of $1.13.Recently in News on February 18, 2022, Yunhong Cti Ltd. Announces Significant Year-Over-Year Increase With Major Retailer in Critical Sell Through for Valentine’s Day 2022. Company expects momentum to build for future holidays. You can read further details here

Yunhong CTI Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5000 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.8000 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) full year performance was -34.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares are logging -58.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $3.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 585261 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) recorded performance in the market was 18.49%, having the revenues showcasing 5.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.64M, as it employees total of 366 workers.

Analysts verdict on Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yunhong CTI Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2384, with a change in the price was noted -0.54. In a similar fashion, Yunhong CTI Ltd. posted a movement of -27.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 113,811 in trading volumes.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Yunhong CTI Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Yunhong CTI Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.79%, alongside a downfall of -34.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.62% during last recorded quarter.