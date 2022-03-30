Buying a Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) was valued at $1.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.43 while reaching the peak value of $1.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.36. The stock current value is $1.59.Recently in News on March 23, 2022, Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Reports Replacement of a Director, Hiring of Columbia Marketing Group and Termination of Officer. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced that on March 17, 2022, Anthony Iacovone resigned from the Company’s board of directors for personal reasons. On March 18, 2022, Anne S. Provost was elected to the board of directors to serve as an independent director and as a financial expert. Ms. Provost was also nominated to replace Mr. Iacovone on all three board committees, which consist of an Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Anne S. Provost has been employed full-time with TNR Technical, Inc. in various capacities since 1996. She has served as its Chief Financial Officer since 2008 and was recently elected as Acting President. Prior to TNR, she worked as a Business Manager with the Orlando Business Journal. She graduated from the University of Central Florida in 1991 with a BSBA, Accounting. She completed her undergraduate degree while working full-time in the accounting departments of various Orlando law firms. In 2008, she obtained an Executive MBA from the University of Central Florida. You can read further details here

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8000 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $1.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) full year performance was -83.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. shares are logging -84.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1198206 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) recorded performance in the market was -36.15%, having the revenues showcasing -37.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.65M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.2437, with a change in the price was noted -7.68. In a similar fashion, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -83.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 204,198 in trading volumes.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Mobiquity Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.91%, alongside a downfall of -83.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.90% during last recorded quarter.