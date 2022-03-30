Buying a Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) was valued at $5.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.69 while reaching the peak value of $5.775 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.53. The stock current value is $5.70.Recently in News on March 9, 2022, Amplify Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results, Year-End 2021 Proved Reserves and Full-Year 2022 Guidance. Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) announced today its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, year-end 2021 proved reserves and guidance for the full-year 2022. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.66 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 109.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -14.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 142.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.35 and $6.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 958682 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 83.28%, having the revenues showcasing 72.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 217.00M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.00, with a change in the price was noted +2.22. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of +63.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 805,137 in trading volumes.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Amplify Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.62%, alongside a boost of 109.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.21% during last recorded quarter.