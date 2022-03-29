ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET). It is currently valued at $0.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.825, after setting-off with the price of $0.7161. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.6706 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.71.Recently in News on December 21, 2021, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Cooperation for NFT and Metaverse Market on the Global IP with Digital Gold Information. ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced a cooperation with Guangzhou Digital Gold Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Digital Gold Information”) to jointly develop “IP + NFT” products. By leveraging Digital Gold Information’s Intellectual Property (“IP”) resources and IP operations, the Company, based on its BIF platform, will provide Non-Fungible Token ( “NFT”) technology and related operations, list IP resources and contents to domestic and international NFT market, and explore the development of the combination of offline physical products + NFT + Metaverse. Metaverse is a combination of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality (“VR”) and augmented reality (“AR”). Combining AR, VR, and other diversified technologies, Metaverse creates excellent scenarios and platforms for virtual IP and content production. You can read further details here

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1000 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5621 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) full year performance was -69.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares are logging -72.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $2.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1028849 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) recorded performance in the market was -20.99%, having the revenues showcasing -28.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.93M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9566, with a change in the price was noted -0.75. In a similar fashion, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -48.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 225,018 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNET is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.23%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.27%, alongside a downfall of -69.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.17% during last recorded quarter.