Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET). It is currently valued at $0.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.07, after setting-off with the price of $1.03. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.9851 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.03.Recently in News on March 29, 2022, Safe-T Group Reports Record Annual Revenue of $10.3 Million Representing Over 110% Growth. Company Reports 191% Increase in Fourth Quarter 2021 Revenues and 335% Growth in Fourth Quarter 2021 Gross Profit. You can read further details here

Safe-T Group Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3100 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.4800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) full year performance was -26.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe-T Group Ltd shares are logging -50.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $1.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2533626 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) recorded performance in the market was 45.07%, having the revenues showcasing 30.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.85M, as it employees total of 62 workers.

Analysts verdict on Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8660, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Safe-T Group Ltd posted a movement of -18.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 592,981 in trading volumes.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Safe-T Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Safe-T Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.43%, alongside a downfall of -26.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -4.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.98% during last recorded quarter.