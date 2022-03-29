Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) is priced at $0.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.30 and reached a high price of $0.31, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.29. The stock touched a low price of $0.285.Recently in News on March 29, 2022, Soleno Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Approximately $15 Million Underwritten Public Offering. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Soleno) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.25 per share and, for certain investors, in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.24 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. Each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant is being sold together with one, immediately exercisable common warrant with a five year term to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.30 per share. You can read further details here

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4800 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.2049 for the same time period, recorded on 03/29/22.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) full year performance was -76.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -86.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and -14.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $1.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5214567 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) recorded performance in the market was -29.85%, having the revenues showcasing -42.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.51M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Analysts verdict on Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Soleno Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4623, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -73.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 285,078 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLNO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Soleno Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.17%, alongside a downfall of -76.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.72% during last recorded quarter.