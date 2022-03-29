Investors have a limited window left to buy JanOne Inc. (JAN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of JanOne Inc. (JAN), which is $4.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.00 after opening rate of $3.8076 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.8076 before closing at $3.79.Recently in News on January 4, 2022, JanOne Inc. Develops Plan for Treating Methamphetamine Use Disorder. JanOne Inc. has Started Working on Developing New Treatments for Treating the ~1.5 Million Americans who Abuse Methamphetamines. You can read further details here

JanOne Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.00 on 03/28/22, with the lowest value was $2.29 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) full year performance was -48.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JanOne Inc. shares are logging -65.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.29 and $12.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 674038 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JanOne Inc. (JAN) recorded performance in the market was 3.91%, having the revenues showcasing -3.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.98M, as it employees total of 154 workers.

Analysts verdict on JanOne Inc. (JAN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.91, with a change in the price was noted -2.05. In a similar fashion, JanOne Inc. posted a movement of -32.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 66,326 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JAN is recording 1.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

JanOne Inc. (JAN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of JanOne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of JanOne Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.41%, alongside a downfall of -48.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.19% during last recorded quarter.