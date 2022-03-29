Here is why AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 22.32%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC), which is $0.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.47 after opening rate of $0.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.375 before closing at $0.47.Recently in News on March 26, 2022, AnPac Bio-Medical Sciences Announces Receipt of Staff Delisting Determination from Nasdaq; Intends to Request Hearing. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that on March 24, 2022, it received a Staff determination letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company of the Staff’s determination to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Global Market due to its failure to regain compliance with the minimum $50,000,000 Market Value of Listed Securities required for continued listing as set forth in Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) (the “ MVLS”), following the 180 calendar day compliance period. The Letter also indicates that the Company has not met the Nasdaq’s minimum standard requirements of $10,000,000 in stockholders’ equity, $50,000,000 in total assets and $50,000,000 in total revenue. Pursuant to the Letter, unless the Company requests an appeal of the Letter, trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares will be suspended at the opening of business on April 4, 2022, and Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company may also apply to list its securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market if it satisfies the requirements for continued listing on that market. The Company is applying to transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market and will appeal the Letter to seek additional time to meet the requirements to transfer. You can read further details here

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.3636 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) full year performance was -92.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares are logging -93.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $6.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1252380 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) recorded performance in the market was -67.25%, having the revenues showcasing -64.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.44M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1045, with a change in the price was noted -2.15. In a similar fashion, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -84.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 722,045 in trading volumes.

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -88.55%, alongside a downfall of -92.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.00% during last recorded quarter.