Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is priced at $14.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.00 and reached a high price of $14.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.02. The stock touched a low price of $12.97.Recently in News on March 24, 2022, Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. –Maxeon 6 and Performance Line Fabs in Mass Production—-Over 700 Megawatts of New Utility-Scale Bookings for U.S. Customers–. You can read further details here

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.47 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $7.48 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) full year performance was -49.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -57.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.48 and $33.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 685081 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) recorded performance in the market was 3.38%, having the revenues showcasing -3.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 668.78M, as it employees total of 4609 workers.

Analysts verdict on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.24, with a change in the price was noted -7.62. In a similar fashion, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of -34.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 585,739 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MAXN is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.25%, alongside a downfall of -49.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.36% during last recorded quarter.