Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) market price of $3.03 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA), which is $3.03 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.30 after opening rate of $3.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.93 before closing at $3.44.Recently in News on March 22, 2022, ENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA TO BEGIN TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET®. Energy Services of America Corporation (the “Company” or “Energy Services”) (ESOA), announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) has approved the Company’s common stock to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, under the symbol “ESOA”, effective Wednesday, March 23, 2022. You can read further details here

Energy Services of America Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.68 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $2.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/18/22.

Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) full year performance was 44.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Services of America Corporation shares are logging -35.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 129.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $4.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 956107 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) recorded performance in the market was -8.18%, having the revenues showcasing 5.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.63M, as it employees total of 703 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Energy Services of America Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.64, with a change in the price was noted +1.33. In a similar fashion, Energy Services of America Corporation posted a movement of +78.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 266,415 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESOA is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Technical breakdown of Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Services of America Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Energy Services of America Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.50%, alongside a boost of 44.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.21% during last recorded quarter.