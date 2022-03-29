China Online Education Group (COE): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, China Online Education Group (COE) was valued at $1.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.55 while reaching the peak value of $1.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.50. The stock current value is $1.68.Recently in News on March 24, 2022, China Online Education Group Announces Receipt of a Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire Mainland China Business of the Company. China Online Education Group (“51Talk” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education, announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has received a non-binding proposal letter (the “Proposal Letter”), dated March 24, 2022, from Mr. Jiajia Jack Huang, chairman of the Board and chief executive officer of the Company (“Mr. Huang”), stating that “considering the increasingly stringent restrictions of the applicable PRC laws and regulations on the business of the Company and the adverse effect arising from it,” he proposed to acquire all of the Company’s businesses in China Mainland, including all associated liabilities and assets. Such businesses include K-12 English lessons taught by foreign teachers, all-round proficiency (also known as SuYang) lessons taught by Chinese teachers, and post-secondary English lessons taught by foreign teachers (collectively, the “Mainland Business”), by acquiring all of the equity interests of China Online Education (HK) limited (“COE HK”), its subsidiaries and the variable interest entities controlled by the Company (collectively, the “Target Companies”). The proposed purchase price for the Target Companies is US$1 because Mr. Huang believes that the total enterprise value of the Target Companies is equivalent to the existing total liabilities and obligations (including advances from students in Mainland China) of the Target Companies. You can read further details here

China Online Education Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2500 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.7600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/31/22.

China Online Education Group (COE) full year performance was -91.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Online Education Group shares are logging -92.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $23.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 760512 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Online Education Group (COE) recorded performance in the market was 38.84%, having the revenues showcasing 47.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.69M, as it employees total of 2479 workers.

China Online Education Group (COE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Online Education Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4292, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, China Online Education Group posted a movement of -28.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 370,556 in trading volumes.

China Online Education Group (COE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of China Online Education Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of China Online Education Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.05%, alongside a downfall of -91.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.37% during last recorded quarter.