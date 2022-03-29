CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), which is $98.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $107.19 after opening rate of $106.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $103.04 before closing at $105.12.Recently in News on March 21, 2022, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Redemption of Senior Notes Due 2023. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary CF Industries, Inc. has elected to redeem in full on April 21, 2022 all of the $500,000,000 outstanding principal amount of its 3.450% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”), in accordance with the optional redemption provisions of the indenture governing the Notes. CF intends to use cash on hand to fund the redemption. You can read further details here

CF Industries Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $109.80 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $63.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) full year performance was 128.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares are logging -10.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.19 and $109.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4927727 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) recorded performance in the market was 48.52%, having the revenues showcasing 42.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.17B, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the CF Industries Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 73.77, with a change in the price was noted +40.54. In a similar fashion, CF Industries Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +69.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,861,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CF is recording 1.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CF Industries Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 87.41%, alongside a boost of 128.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.32% during last recorded quarter.