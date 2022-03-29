Buying a Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) was valued at $1.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.58 while reaching the peak value of $1.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.22. The stock current value is $1.34.Recently in News on December 31, 2021, UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Zhangmen Education Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm. The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Zhangmen Education Inc. (“Zhangmen” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ZME) for violations of the federal securities laws. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zhangmen Education Inc. shares are logging -99.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $164.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1136463 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) recorded performance in the market was -70.35%, having the revenues showcasing -80.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.96M, as it employees total of 18522 workers.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Zhangmen Education Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.2876, with a change in the price was noted -13.14. In a similar fashion, Zhangmen Education Inc. posted a movement of -90.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 520,437 in trading volumes.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Zhangmen Education Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Zhangmen Education Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.35%. The shares increased approximately by 26.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -80.86% during last recorded quarter.