Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 618.30K

At the end of the latest market close, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) was valued at $13.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.20 while reaching the peak value of $15.7714 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.78. The stock current value is $14.69.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, Alpha Tau Medical Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. -Debuted as publicly-traded oncology company in March 2022 under symbol DRTS while raising approximately $90 million in gross proceeds-. You can read further details here

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) full year performance was 51.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. shares are logging -28.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.20 and $20.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2311168 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) recorded performance in the market was 49.59%, having the revenues showcasing 48.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.55B.

Analysts verdict on Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRTS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.83%, alongside a boost of 51.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 45.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by 36.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.54% during last recorded quarter.