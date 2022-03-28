Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) was valued at $0.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.35 while reaching the peak value of $0.41 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.35. The stock current value is $0.41.Recently in News on March 25, 2022, Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaking Presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology 2022 Annual Meeting. Sub-analysis of the Phase 2b CONTROL study in congenital ichthyosis demonstrates treatment success with TMB-001 regardless of subtype . You can read further details here

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4100 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.2406 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) full year performance was -77.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -82.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $2.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3549931 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) recorded performance in the market was 7.89%, having the revenues showcasing -5.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.30M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

The Analysts eye on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3859, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -49.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,288,584 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.95%, alongside a downfall of -77.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.62% during last recorded quarter.