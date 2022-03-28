The Stars are Aligning for Holders of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is priced at $4.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.58 and reached a high price of $4.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.68. The stock touched a low price of $4.55.Recently in News on March 23, 2022, B2Gold Announces Updated and Significantly Increased Mineral Resource Estimate for the Anaconda Area, Located Near the Fekola Mine, Mali. B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an updated and significantly increased Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda area, comprised of the Menankoto permit and the Bantako North permit, located approximately 20 kilometres from the Fekola Mine, including initial estimates for oxide Indicated Mineral Resources and sulphide Inferred Mineral Resources. Based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate and B2Gold’s preliminary planning, the Company has demonstrated that an open pit situated on the Anaconda area could provide selective saprolite material (average grade of 2.2 grams per tonne (“g/t”)) to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill commencing as early as late 2022, subject to obtaining all necessary permits and completion of a final development plan. You can read further details here

B2Gold Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.68 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $3.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) full year performance was 2.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, B2Gold Corp. shares are logging -14.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.30 and $5.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4464592 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) recorded performance in the market was 19.08%, having the revenues showcasing 21.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.94B.

Market experts do have their say about B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.01, with a change in the price was noted +0.43. In a similar fashion, B2Gold Corp. posted a movement of +10.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,576,301 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Raw Stochastic average of B2Gold Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of B2Gold Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.65%, alongside a boost of 2.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.56% during last recorded quarter.