The clock is ticking: NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN)

At the end of the latest market close, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) was valued at $4.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.75 while reaching the peak value of $4.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.03. The stock current value is $4.22.Recently in News on March 25, 2022, NeuroSense Therapeutics Receives $4 Million Through Warrant Exercises. – Warrants exercised at $6 per share. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. shares are logging -48.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 224.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $8.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2185131 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) recorded performance in the market was 71.54%, having the revenues showcasing 43.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.00M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRSN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN)

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.54%. The shares increased approximately by 170.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 201.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.78% during last recorded quarter.