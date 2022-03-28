Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) was down -6.59%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). It is currently valued at $1.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.74, after setting-off with the price of $1.72. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.64 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.67.Recently in News on March 25, 2022, Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F. Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Denison’s Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Form 40-F will be available on Denison’s website at www.denisonmines.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. View PDF version. You can read further details here

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8200 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $1.0600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was 54.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -27.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $2.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9213385 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was 21.90%, having the revenues showcasing 15.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.41B, as it employees total of 66 workers.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4910, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of -11.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,879,445 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.63%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Denison Mines Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.56%, alongside a boost of 54.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.97% during last recorded quarter.