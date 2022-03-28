Recent Change of 8.39% in the Azul S.A. (AZUL) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Azul S.A. (AZUL). It is currently valued at $15.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.59, after setting-off with the price of $15.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.89 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.31.Recently in News on March 11, 2022, Azul to raise funds for Ukrainian people. Initiative to support the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for its relief efforts in Ukraine. You can read further details here

Azul S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.46 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $10.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) full year performance was -21.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Azul S.A. shares are logging -47.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.40 and $29.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2217126 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Azul S.A. (AZUL) recorded performance in the market was 17.50%, having the revenues showcasing 10.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.60B, as it employees total of 11968 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Azul S.A. (AZUL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.13, with a change in the price was noted +1.06. In a similar fashion, Azul S.A. posted a movement of +7.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,262,059 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Azul S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.13%, alongside a downfall of -21.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.23% during last recorded quarter.