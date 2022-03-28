Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) is priced at $1.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.16 and reached a high price of $1.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.14. The stock touched a low price of $1.14.Recently in News on February 18, 2022, Jupiter Wellness Completes Enrollment in Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial of JW-200 for the Treatment of Actinic Keratosis. Data expected Q1 2022 on efficacy of JW-200 to clear AK lesions, a common form of pre-cancerous growth that left untreated can lead to cancer in up to 15% of patients. You can read further details here

Jupiter Wellness Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5000 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.6296 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) full year performance was -69.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares are logging -74.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2145377 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) recorded performance in the market was 55.06%, having the revenues showcasing 44.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.01M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jupiter Wellness Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1849, with a change in the price was noted -0.64. In a similar fashion, Jupiter Wellness Inc. posted a movement of -31.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 643,150 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JUPW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Jupiter Wellness Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.24%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Jupiter Wellness Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.48%, alongside a downfall of -69.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.67% during last recorded quarter.