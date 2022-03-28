Oragenics Inc. (OGEN): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) is priced at $0.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.36 and reached a high price of $0.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.38. The stock touched a low price of $0.33.Recently in News on March 25, 2022, Oragenics, Inc. Receives Audit Opinion with Going Concern Explanation. Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) today announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed on March 24, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. See further discussion in footnote 1 to the Company’s financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Oragenics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5899 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) full year performance was -62.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oragenics Inc. shares are logging -70.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $1.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1381533 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) recorded performance in the market was -23.77%, having the revenues showcasing -29.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.20M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

The Analysts eye on Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4638, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, Oragenics Inc. posted a movement of -51.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,755,463 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OGEN is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Oragenics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.65%.

Considering, the past performance of Oragenics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.13%, alongside a downfall of -62.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.48% during last recorded quarter.