Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.65M in the recent 3 months

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is priced at $0.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.31 and reached a high price of $0.3125, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.28. The stock touched a low price of $0.2058.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Closes US$8,000,000 Registered Direct Offering. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced that it has closed on the previously announced registered direct offering with a single strategic consumer-focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of (i) 18,500,000 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) and (ii) 6,500,000 pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), with each Pre-Funded Warrant exercisable for one Common Share. The Common Shares and the Pre-Funded Warrants were sold together with Series A Warrants (the “Series A Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 25,000,000 Common Shares and Series B Warrants (the “Series B Warrants” and collectively with the Series A Warrants, the “Common Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 25,000,000 Common Shares. Each Common Share and the accompanying Common Warrants were sold together at a combined offering price of US$0.32, and each Pre-funded Warrant and accompanying Common Warrants were sold together at a combined offering price of US$0.32, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$8.0 million before deducting fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Pre-Funded Warrants are funded in full at closing except for a nominal exercise price of US$0.0001 and are exercisable commencing on the Closing Date, and will terminate when such Pre-Funded Warrant is exercised in full. The Series A Warrants have an exercise price of US$0.32 per share and are exercisable six months after the closing date, and will expire five and one half years from the date of issuance. The Series B Warrants have an exercise price of US$0.32 per share and are exercisable six months after the closing date, and expire 18 months from the date of issuance (collectively the “Offering”). You can read further details here

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5611 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.2051 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/22.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) full year performance was -82.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares are logging -85.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $1.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 31270545 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) recorded performance in the market was -42.90%, having the revenues showcasing -44.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.53M, as it employees total of 127 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3853, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -54.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,051,667 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEPT is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical breakdown of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)

Raw Stochastic average of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.50%, alongside a downfall of -82.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.92% during last recorded quarter.