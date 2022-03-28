Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

At the end of the latest market close, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) was valued at $3.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.62 while reaching the peak value of $3.655 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.285. The stock current value is $3.30.Recently in News on March 10, 2022, Grab Holdings Limited Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley 2022 TMT Conference. Transcript for Fireside chat between Peter Oey, Chief Financial Officer at Grab and Michael Grimes, Managing Director and Head of Global Technology Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley. You can read further details here

Grab Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) full year performance was -71.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grab Holdings Limited shares are logging -80.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $17.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15597402 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) recorded performance in the market was -53.72%, having the revenues showcasing -55.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.58B.

The Analysts eye on Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRAB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.48%.

Considering, the past performance of Grab Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.87%, alongside a downfall of -71.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.10% during last recorded quarter.