Do Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) beta value of 1.79 signposts another twist?

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is priced at $0.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.4303 and reached a high price of $0.432, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.46. The stock touched a low price of $0.40.Recently in News on March 25, 2022, Exela Technologies Announces Strategic Investment in UBERDOC, a Leading Patient Access and Price Transparency Platform. Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, announced today a strategic investment in UBERDOC, Inc. UBERDOC is a leading patient access and price transparency platform connecting patients to top doctors for in-person and telemedicine appointments. UBERDOC plans to use the proceeds from this investment to scale its offering to patients nationwide, advancing UBERDOC’s mission to provide faster, more affordable care by creating an open, transparent marketplace where patients can connect directly to the doctors they need. You can read further details here

Exela Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9555 on 02/02/22, with the lowest value was $0.3450 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) full year performance was -82.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Exela Technologies Inc. shares are logging -92.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $5.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 49707376 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) recorded performance in the market was -53.70%, having the revenues showcasing -62.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 173.09M, as it employees total of 17000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Exela Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9249, with a change in the price was noted -1.65. In a similar fashion, Exela Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -80.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 33,989,523 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)

Raw Stochastic average of Exela Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Exela Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.69%, alongside a downfall of -82.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.04% during last recorded quarter.