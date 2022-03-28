Burcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN): Major Movement on the Horizon

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN) is priced at $0.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.861 and reached a high price of $1.04, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.86. The stock touched a low price of $0.852.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, Burcon to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 3, 2022) – Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN) (“Burcon or the “Company”), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, today announced that it will participate at two upcoming investor conferences from March 13 to 17, 2022:. You can read further details here

Burcon NutraScience Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3000 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN) full year performance was -73.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Burcon NutraScience Corporation shares are logging -78.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $4.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 535090 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Burcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN) recorded performance in the market was -18.33%, having the revenues showcasing -23.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.48M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Specialists analysis on Burcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Burcon NutraScience Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1033, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Burcon NutraScience Corporation posted a movement of -31.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 67,261 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Burcon NutraScience Corporation (BRCN)

Raw Stochastic average of Burcon NutraScience Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.19%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.97%, alongside a downfall of -73.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.44% during last recorded quarter.