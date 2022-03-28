Altria Group Inc. (MO): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Altria Group Inc. (MO). It is currently valued at $52.02. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $53.64, after setting-off with the price of $52.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $52.7119 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $53.62.Recently in News on February 25, 2022, Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 Per Share. Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, payable on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 24, 2022. You can read further details here

Altria Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.96 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $47.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) full year performance was 2.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altria Group Inc. shares are logging -3.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.53 and $53.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4227328 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altria Group Inc. (MO) recorded performance in the market was 13.15%, having the revenues showcasing 14.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.41B, as it employees total of 6000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Altria Group Inc. (MO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Altria Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.56, with a change in the price was noted +7.73. In a similar fashion, Altria Group Inc. posted a movement of +17.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,913,499 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Altria Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.65%, alongside a boost of 2.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.82% during last recorded quarter.