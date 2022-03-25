ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) was valued at $1.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.20 while reaching the peak value of $1.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.20. The stock current value is $1.30.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, ReTo Eco-Solutions Subsidiary Selected as a Member of the Hainan Petroleum, Natural Gas and Chemical Industry Federation. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”), a provider of technology solutions and operation services for intelligent ecological environments in China, announced today that its subsidiary, ReTo Technology Development Co., Ltd., has been selected to become a member enterprise of the Hainan Petroleum, Natural Gas and Chemical Industry Federation (the “PNC Industry Federation”). You can read further details here

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7700 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.6191 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) full year performance was -10.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares are logging -61.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $3.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 684339 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) recorded performance in the market was -23.53%, having the revenues showcasing 26.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.27M, as it employees total of 139 workers.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2651, with a change in the price was noted +0.15. In a similar fashion, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +13.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,201,138 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RETO is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.56%, alongside a downfall of -10.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.21% during last recorded quarter.