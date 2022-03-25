Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is priced at $72.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $72.79 and reached a high price of $73.025, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $72.37. The stock touched a low price of $71.955.Recently in News on March 24, 2022, Scotiabank, MD Financial Management Inc. and the Canadian Medical Association announce $200,000 matching contribution for Ukraine emergency response. Scotiabank, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) and the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) are pleased to announce today a $200,000 donation in support of UNICEF Canada’s Hope, Help and Healing appeal. The funds will urgently address children’s healthcare needs in Ukraine, including support for health care workers caring for children and youth, strengthening the on-the-ground infrastructure, securing critical medical supplies, and providing key services and safe spaces for children and their families. UNICEF Canada’s Hope, Help and Healing appeal was launched earlier this month with the collaboration of Children’s Healthcare Canada and Pediatric Chairs of Canada. You can read further details here

The Bank of Nova Scotia had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.86 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $68.22 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) full year performance was 16.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are logging -2.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $59.05 and $74.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1966565 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) recorded performance in the market was 1.52%, having the revenues showcasing 5.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.27B, as it employees total of 89782 workers.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Bank of Nova Scotia a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.11, with a change in the price was noted +7.22. In a similar fashion, The Bank of Nova Scotia posted a movement of +11.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,679,976 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNS is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.33%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Bank of Nova Scotia, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.00%, alongside a boost of 16.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.33% during last recorded quarter.