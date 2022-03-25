JOYY Inc. (YY) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.74

Let’s start up with the current stock price of JOYY Inc. (YY), which is $41.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $44.08 after opening rate of $43.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $39.75 before closing at $44.06.Recently in News on March 15, 2022, JOYY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results, Achieving First Full Year of Non-GAAP Profitability since its Deconsolidation of YY Live. JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. You can read further details here

JOYY Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.14 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $23.14 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

JOYY Inc. (YY) full year performance was -60.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JOYY Inc. shares are logging -62.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.14 and $112.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1008741 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JOYY Inc. (YY) recorded performance in the market was -8.28%, having the revenues showcasing -18.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.11B, as it employees total of 7931 workers.

Analysts verdict on JOYY Inc. (YY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.59, with a change in the price was noted -8.72. In a similar fashion, JOYY Inc. posted a movement of -17.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 936,002 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YY is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

JOYY Inc. (YY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of JOYY Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of JOYY Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.22%, alongside a downfall of -60.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.53% during last recorded quarter.