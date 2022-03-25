Here is why Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.81%

At the end of the latest market close, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) was valued at $1.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.07 while reaching the peak value of $1.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.04. The stock current value is $1.05.Recently in News on March 22, 2022, Top Ships Inc. Announces Compliance With NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement. TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today that NASDAQ notified the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for the Nasdaq Capital Market, set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). You can read further details here

Top Ships Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6400 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) full year performance was -48.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Top Ships Inc. shares are logging -59.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $2.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 515621 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) recorded performance in the market was 25.75%, having the revenues showcasing 9.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.42M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

The Analysts eye on Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Top Ships Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0148, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, Top Ships Inc. posted a movement of -21.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 802,449 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOPS is recording 1.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.30.

Technical rundown of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.13%.

Considering, the past performance of Top Ships Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.91%, alongside a downfall of -48.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.23% during last recorded quarter.