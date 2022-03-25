Here is what you need to look for: Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP). It is currently valued at $5.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.64, after setting-off with the price of $4.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.91 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.85.Recently in News on February 15, 2022, Höegh LNG Partners LP – Invitation to Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results. Höegh LNG Partners LP’s (NYSE: HMLP) fourth quarter 2021 results will be released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com. You can read further details here

Hoegh LNG Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.64 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $4.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) full year performance was -62.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares are logging -69.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.77 and $18.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 637724 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) recorded performance in the market was 26.85%, having the revenues showcasing 25.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 181.72M, as it employees total of 260 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hoegh LNG Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.44, with a change in the price was noted +0.64. In a similar fashion, Hoegh LNG Partners LP posted a movement of +13.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 165,406 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HMLP is recording 1.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.03.

Technical breakdown of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

Raw Stochastic average of Hoegh LNG Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hoegh LNG Partners LP, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.10%, alongside a downfall of -62.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.40% during last recorded quarter.