FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is priced at $22.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.32 and reached a high price of $22.415, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.32. The stock touched a low price of $22.23.Recently in News on March 4, 2022, FS KKR Capital Corp. to Present at 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), announced today that Daniel Pietrzak, FSK’s Co-President and Chief Investment Officer, is scheduled to participate on a BDC panel at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

FS KKR Capital Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.44 on 03/14/22, with the lowest value was $20.38 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) full year performance was 15.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are logging -4.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.87 and $23.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 667433 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) recorded performance in the market was 6.59%, having the revenues showcasing 9.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.36B.

The Analysts eye on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FS KKR Capital Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.70, with a change in the price was noted +0.83. In a similar fashion, FS KKR Capital Corp. posted a movement of +3.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,555,777 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Raw Stochastic average of FS KKR Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.98%.

Considering, the past performance of FS KKR Capital Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.18%, alongside a boost of 15.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.41% during last recorded quarter.