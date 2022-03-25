Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $309.94

At the end of the latest market close, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) was valued at $236.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $233.81 while reaching the peak value of $238.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $225.69. The stock current value is $217.59.Recently in News on March 17, 2022, Bill.com Announces Technology Industry Veteran Rinki Sethi as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today the appointment of Rinki Sethi to the position of Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. Ms. Sethi will lead the global information security and technology functions, overseeing the protection of Bill.com’s customer, partner, and employee data assets, and will advise the company on continued innovations in the security and technology space. She will report to Senior Vice President of Engineering Vinay Pai. You can read further details here

Bill.com Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $262.17 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $144.58 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) full year performance was 62.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares are logging -37.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $128.00 and $348.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 803878 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) recorded performance in the market was -5.10%, having the revenues showcasing -8.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.85B, as it employees total of 1384 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Bill.com Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 237.58, with a change in the price was noted -82.68. In a similar fashion, Bill.com Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -27.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,200,484 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BILL is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical breakdown of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Raw Stochastic average of Bill.com Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bill.com Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.61%, alongside a boost of 62.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.46% during last recorded quarter.