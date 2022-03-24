This is to seal it as Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) shares are up 80.76% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) was valued at $0.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.85 while reaching the peak value of $1.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.70. The stock current value is $0.74.Recently in News on January 25, 2022, Ambow and North China University of Technology Launch Microelectronics Talent Cultivation Center. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced the official opening of its Microelectronics Talent Cultivation Center (the “Center”). Founded in cooperation with the North China University of Technology (“NCUT”), the Center promotes Ambow’s long-standing strategy of integrating domestic and international industry requirements into China’s broader education system to improve industry-academy cooperation and coordinated talent development. You can read further details here

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2100 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.4100 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) full year performance was -67.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares are logging -76.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $3.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1322713 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) recorded performance in the market was -19.71%, having the revenues showcasing -23.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.22M, as it employees total of 1809 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9180, with a change in the price was noted -0.66. In a similar fashion, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. posted a movement of -47.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 145,017 in trading volumes.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.64%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ambow Education Holding Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.92%, alongside a downfall of -67.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.92% during last recorded quarter.